Watch: BLACKPINK Reacts To Their Own MV For “How You Like That”

BLACKPINK has shared footage of their response to their very own “How You Like That” music video!

On July 11, BLACKPINK launched the most recent second episode of their new actuality present “24/365 with BLACKPINK.” The episode begins with the BLACKPINK members filming their music video for “How You Like That,” then follows them as they attend their press convention for the discharge and maintain a dwell broadcast for his or her followers.

Lastly, on the finish of the episode, the 4 BLACKPINK members sit down to look at their new music video for the very first time. The idols are unable to cover their pleasure as they begin watching the video, and so they adorably marvel at one another’s particular person scenes, praising one another’s magnificence and asking how sure photographs had been filmed.

Afterwards, the BLACKPINK members fortunately applaud, and Jisoo jokes, “I need to watch it simply 50 extra instances!” Lisa laughs, “Then let’s watch only one extra time!” The caption then reveals that BLACKPINK truly ended up watching the video three extra instances on the spot.

Take a look at BLACKPINK’s full response to their “How You Like That” music video with English subtitles under! (Their response begins at 13:37 within the video.)