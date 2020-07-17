Watch: BLACKPINK Scores 8th Win For “How You Like That” On “M Countdown”; Performances By GFRIEND, AB6IX, SF9, And More

BLACKPINK grabbed their eighth trophy for “How You Like That”!

On the July 16 episode of “M Countdown,” the songs nominated for first place have been Crimson Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster” and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That.” BLACKPINK took the win with a complete rating of seven,432 to Crimson Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s 5,780. They weren’t current on the present.

Performers on this week’s episode included GFRIEND, Jeong Sewoon, TOO, Gavy NJ, Golden Little one, Kim Soo Chan, DONGKIZ I:KAN, MISTER T, VERIVERY, Sumin, CHIC&IDLE, SF9, AB6IX, LST, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), 1THE9, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, Large Pink, XRO, and J Pink.

Watch their performances beneath!

MISTER T – “Higher Man”

LST – “Dream”

Kim Soo Chan – “Hip”

XRO – “Welcome to My Jungle”

Sumin – “TURNON+ZAZA”

CHIC&IDLE – “3! 4!”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

TOO – “Step by Step”

TOO – “Depend 1, 2”

1THE9 – “Dangerous Man”

Gavy NJ – “X-Girlfriend”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

J PINK – “Transfer, Groove, Easy”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

Golden Little one – “ONE (Lucid Dream)”

GIANT PINK – “Burn Out”

Jeong Sewoon – “Hidden Star”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say Sure”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”

SF9 – “Summer time Breeze”

GFRIEND – “Apple”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!