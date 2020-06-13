Watch: BLACKPINK Shares Comeback Spoilers And Teases What Fans Can Expect In New Reality Show

BLACKPINK is again with a brand new actuality present!

On June 13, BLACKPINK shared a teaser for his or her upcoming actuality present titled “24/365 with BLACKPINK.”

The video adopted the 4 members of BLACKPINK as they gathered to speak about what they’ve been as much as, drop spoilers for his or her upcoming comeback, and share concepts for the fact present. Lisa talked about her time as a mentor on Chinese language survival present “Youth With You,” and Jennie talked about that she had suffered a ligament harm whereas exercising, so she had been within the therapeutic course of for a few month. Rosé spoke about her at-home mini live performance that she’d held, and the members teased Jisoo about her love of taking part in video games at dwelling.

The members had been additionally requested to share spoilers for his or her upcoming June comeback, and Rosé stated, “It jogs my memory of a cat,” whereas Jennie stated, “I considered King Kong.” Jisoo wrapped issues up by saying, “If our music has been highly effective and robust until now, our subsequent tune will focus extra on a hip-hop aura with swag.”

Sharing pleasure for his or her new actuality present, the members talked about what they hope to share with their followers. Rosé stated she’d like to indicate followers their album recording course of as a result of it may present a brand new aspect of them, whereas Jennie stated she’d wish to movie a correct vlog that exhibits followers what their day-to-day life is like. Different concepts included the members studying the TikTok dances that Lisa has been posting and Lisa rating them, sharing hobbies collectively, and singing collectively.

The video additionally shared a sneak peek of what BLINKs can anticipate from the fact present, following the members as they decide up new hobbies, work, buy groceries, and hang around collectively. As they shared tales from their trainee days, the members additionally shed tears and comforted one another.

Lastly, BLACKPINK got here up with potential names for the fact present that they’d followers vote on, and it was determined that it might be known as “24/365 with BLACKPINK.” Try the total teaser beneath!

BLACKPINK is gearing up for his or her comeback on June 26, try the teaser for his or her comeback right here.

