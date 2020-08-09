Watch: BLACKPINK Shares Special “Frozen” Version Of “How You Like That” For 4th Anniversary

BLACKPINK shared a particular video with followers for his or her fourth debut anniversary!

In a earlier video, BLACKPINK mentioned what sort of shock to organize for followers to mark the event. The members selected to movie a “cosplay choreography video,” and drew heaps to search out out which character from the animated movie “Frozen” they might play. Jisoo picked Elsa, Jennie picked Kristoff, Rosé picked Anna, and Lisa picked Olaf.

Within the first half of the particular video, BLACKPINK talked about their most memorable moments from the previous 4 years, in addition to what their fourth anniversary meant to them every. Within the second half of the video, the members had a variety of enjoyable dancing to “How You Like That” of their new costumes, with Lisa/Olaf particularly making the others snigger along with her antics.

Try the enjoyable choreography video under!

