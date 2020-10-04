Watch: BLACKPINK Shows Off Acting Skills And Has A Blast While Filming “Lovesick Ladies” MV

BLACKPINK has shared an thrilling glimpse behind the scenes of their new music video for “Lovesick Ladies“!

On October 3, after dropping their first full-length album “THE ALBUM” and its title monitor “Lovesick Ladies” the day prior, BLACKPINK formally launched the making-of movie for his or her newest music video.

The clip begins with BLACKPINK fortunately introducing themselves to the digicam and expressing their pleasure about taking up a brand new idea for his or her new title monitor. Jisoo explains, “For the primary time, we filmed a lot of our scenes open air, and since I feel we have been in a position to seize a unique vibe that we’ve by no means proven earlier than, I’m actually excited to search out out if BLINKs [BLACKPINK’s fandom] will prefer it.”

When requested to call the scene from the music video that they’re most trying ahead to seeing, Rosé replies, “I heard that Jisoo really jumped into water, and I’m actually, actually inquisitive about how that scene turned out.”

Jennie then mentions that she’d heard Rosé went all out along with her performing for her personal particular person scene, wherein she breaks down crying throughout an intense battle along with her on-screen boyfriend. Rosé humbly responds, “I labored laborious, so please sit up for it.”

Later, the video reveals Lisa adorably struggling to movie a scene wherein she smashes a automotive with a baseball bat. When requested in regards to the expertise, Lisa laughs, “It wasn’t as simple to smash [the car] as I’d thought it could be.”

Take a look at BLACKPINK’s full behind-the-scenes video with English subtitles beneath!