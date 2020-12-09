Watch: BLACKPINK Speaks Up About Climate Change For UN Climate Summit

BLACKPINK lately used their platform to boost consciousness about local weather change!

On December 9, the group shared their ideas on the problem of the Earth’s altering local weather in a video uploaded to their official YouTube channel. Within the video, which begins with a brief montage of BLACKPINK’s performances, the members take turns describing the modifications in climate which might be occurring as a result of lack of pure habitats.

BLACKPINK additionally emphasizes the explanation why pure habitats are necessary for the planet and urge their followers to assist make a distinction. They finish the video by asserting the UN Climate Change Convention, which is able to happen in the UK in November 2021.

Try the video under!