General News

Watch: BLACKPINK Speaks Up About Climate Change For UN Climate Summit

December 9, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK lately used their platform to boost consciousness about local weather change!

On December 9, the group shared their ideas on the problem of the Earth’s altering local weather in a video uploaded to their official YouTube channel. Within the video, which begins with a brief montage of BLACKPINK’s performances, the members take turns describing the modifications in climate which might be occurring as a result of lack of pure habitats.

BLACKPINK additionally emphasizes the explanation why pure habitats are necessary for the planet and urge their followers to assist make a distinction. They finish the video by asserting the UN Climate Change Convention, which is able to happen in the UK in November 2021.

Try the video under!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.