Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 11th Win For “How You Like That” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By TXT’s Soobin And Oh My Girl’s Arin As New MCs, And More

The July 24 episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” up towards EXO-SC’s “1 Billion Views.” BLACKPINK took house the win with a complete of 6,082 factors to EXO-SC’s 5,669 factors, making this their 11th win for “How You Like That.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for successful at present! Take a look at the winner’s announcement beneath:

The episode was the primary that includes TXT’s Soobin and Oh My Girl’s Arin as the brand new MCs, and the pair carried out Buzzing City Stereo’s “Hawaiian Couple,” Oh My Girl’s “Dolphin,” and TXT’s “Run Away” to have fun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brVKXwBBhio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcbWtDZ1moY

The day additionally featured performances by 3YE, D.COY, DONGKIZ I:KAN, TOO, VERIVERY, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), XRO, Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, Moon Xion, Sook Haeng, E’LAST, GFRIEND, 1THE9, Weeekly, Lee Hello, Jeong Sewoon, and Heo Chanmi.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

E’LAST – “Swear”

Sook Haeng – “As a result of Girl”

XRO – “Welcome To My Jungle”

D.COY – “Go Away”

Moon Xion – “Mr. Lonely”

3YE – “Yessir”

TOO – “Depend 1, 2”

Weeekly – “Hey”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

1THE9 – “Unhealthy Man”

Heo Chanmi – “Lights”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say sure”

WOODZ – “reminiscences”

GFRIEND – “Apple”

Lee Hello – “Holo”

Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi – “Naughty”