Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 12th Win And Triple Crown For “How You Like That” On “Music Core”; Performances By Lee Hello, Somi, And More

The July 25 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” up in opposition to SSAK3’s “In Summer time” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria.” Hwasa got here in third place with 6,240 factors, whereas SSAK3 got here in second place with 7,012 factors.

BLACKPINK took dwelling the win with a complete of 8,023 factors, making this their 12th win for “How You Like That,” in addition to a triple crown on “Music Core” and this was their third consecutive win on the present.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

The day additionally featured performances by SSAK3, Lee Hello, Somi, Purple Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, J PINK, Jeong Sewoon, 1THE9, MustB, 3YE, DONGKIZ I:KAN, TOO, E’LAST, Weeekly, XRO, Sook Haeng, Kang Sori, and Ahn Sung Hoon.

