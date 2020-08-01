Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 13th Win For “How You Like That” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By ATEEZ, APRIL, Eric Nam, Jessi, And More

The July 31 episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” up towards MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria.” BLACKPINK took house the win with a complete of 6,082 factors to Hwasa’s 4,262 factors, making this their 13th win for “How You Like That.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for profitable at present! Try the winner’s announcement beneath:

The day featured performances by AB6IX, ATEEZ, BOYHOOD, TOO, WayV, XRO, Soyou, Sook Haeng, Eric Nam, APRIL, E’LAST, 1THE9, Weeekly, Jeong Sewoon, Jessi, and Heo Chanmi.

Try their performances beneath!

BOYHOOD – “Retro Love”

XRO – “Welcome To My Jungle”

Sook Haeng – “As a result of Lady”

Weeekly – “Hiya”

E’LAST – “Swear”

TOO – “Rely 1, 2”

1THE9 – “Unhealthy Man”

AB6IX – “Surreal”

Heo Chanmi – “Lights”

WayV – “Unhealthy Alive”

APRIL – “Paradise” + “Now or By no means”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say sure”

ATEEZ – “Fever” + “Inception”

Eric Nam – “Paradise”

Soyou – “Gotta Go”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”