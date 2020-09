Congratulations to BLACKPINK for successful first place with “Ice Cream” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Jessi’s “NUNU NANA,” and third place went to Park Jin Younger and Sunmi’s “When We Disco.”

This week’s performers are SHINee’s Taemin, Stray Youngsters, TREASURE, Lovelyz, DONGKIZ, VAV, MCND, ONEUS, Wonho, Oh My Woman’s YooA, H.O.T.’s Jang Woo Hyuk, CRAVITY, CLC, fromis_9, and Apink’s Namjoo.

Try the performances beneath!