Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 1st Win For “Lovesick Ladies” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By The Boyz, Weki Meki, WJSN CHOCOME, And More

October 12, 2020
Congratulations to BLACKPINK for profitable first place with “Lovesick Ladies” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Park Jin Younger and Sunmi’s “When We Disco,” and third place went to Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.”

Watch the winner announcement beneath:

This week’s performers are LUNARSOLAR, GHOST9, BDC, WEi, TREASURE, H&D, EVERGLOW, Weki Meki, VAV, DAWN (feat. Jessi), Golden Youngster, fromis_9, UP10TION, Stray Youngsters, WJSN CHOCOME, The Boyz, and BLACKPINK.

Try this week’s performances beneath!

BLACKPINK – “Fairly Savage” and “Lovesick Ladies”

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

Weki Meki – “Cool”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

Stray Youngsters – “Again Door”

UP10TION – “Mild”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

Golden Youngster – “Pump It Up”

DAWN – “DAWNDIDIDAWN” (feat. Jessi)

VAV – “Mad for Two”

EVERGLOW – “La Di Da”

H&D – “Umbrella”

WEi – “Twilight”

TREASURE – “I Love You”

BDC – “Shoot the Moon”

LUNARSOLAR – “Oh Ya Ya Ya”

GHOST9 – “Consider Daybreak”

