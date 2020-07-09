Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 2nd Win For “How You Like That” On “Present Champion”; Performances By AB6IX, Cho Seung Youn, And More

BLACKPINK grabbed their second trophy for “How You Like That”!

The songs up for first place on the July eight episode of “Present Champion” have been AB6IX’s “The Reply,” BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” Sunmi’s “pporappippam,” SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper,” and MAMAMOO member Hwasa’s “Maria.” BLACKPINK took the win! The group didn’t carry out on the present immediately.

Performers on this week’s episode included AB6IX, Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ), VERIVERY, Golden Little one, Kassy, Ha Hyun Sang, Nada, NATURE, DONGKIZ I:KAN, 3YE, D1CE, W24, E’LAST, and F.ready.

Take a look at their performances beneath!

Ha Hyun Sang – “Shut”

E’LAST – “Swear”

NADA – “My Physique”

W24 – “Joahaeyo”

3YE – “Yessir”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

D1CE – “Draw You”

F.ready – “Burn It Up”

NATURE – “Women”

Kassy – “Tock Tock”

AB6IX – “Surreal”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

Golden Little one – “ONE (Lucid Dream)”

Golden Little one – “OMG”

VERIVERY – “Stunning-x”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

Cho Seung Youn – “Love Me Tougher”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!