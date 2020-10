Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 4th Win For “Lovesick Ladies” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By NCT U, PENTAGON, VERIVERY, And More

The October 16 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BLACKPINK‘s “Lovesick Ladies” and BTS‘s “Dynamite” as candidates for first place. BLACKPINK took their 4th win for “Lovesick Ladies” with 11,562 factors over 6,485 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embody BDC, GHOST9, NCT U, Stray Children, VERIVERY, Weeekly, XUM, Golden Little one, The Boyz, DAWN, Tune Ha Ye, cignature, EVERGLOW, WEi, Weki Meki, WJSN CHOCOME, PENTAGON, and fromis_9.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances under:

XUM – “DDALALA”

GHOST 9 – “Consider Daybreak”

cignature – “ARISONG”

WEi – “Twilight”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

Tune Ha Ye – “Joyful”

BCD – “SHOOT THE MOON”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

DAWN – “DAWNDIDIDAWN”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

Stray Children – “Again Door”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

Weki Meki – “Cool”

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

Golden Little one’s – “Pump It Up”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

NCT U – “Make A Want (Birthday Tune)”