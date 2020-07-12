Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 5th Win For “How You Like That” On “Music Core”; Performances By Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, SF9, EXID’s Solji, And More

The July 11 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” up in opposition to Sunmi’s “pporappippam” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria.” Sunmi got here in third place with 5,222 factors and Hwasa got here in second place with 7,440 factors.

BLACKPINK took residence the win with a complete of 10,464 factors, making this their fifth win for “How You Like That.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Watch their efficiency of “How You Like That” under:

The day additionally featured performances by Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, SF9, Chungha, EXID’s Solji, Yoo Seung Woo, Sunmi, Stray Youngsters, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ), Golden Youngster, AB6IX, VERIVERY, DONGKIZ I:KAN, E’LAST, Weeekly, Kim Soo Chan, and VOISPER.

Try the performances under!

E’LAST – “Swear”

Kim Soo Chan – “Hip”

VOISPER – “The Day”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

Weeekly – “Tag Me (@Me)”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

Yoo Seung Woo – “Stroll”

Golden Youngster – “One(Lucid Dream)”

Chungha – “Play”

WOODZ – “Love Me More durable”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”

Stray Youngsters – “Simple”

SF9 – “Into the Evening” + “Summer time Breeze”

Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi – “Monster”

Solji – “Rains Once more”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”