Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 5th Win For “Lovesick Women” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By NCT U, PENTAGON, Lee Suhyun, And More

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for successful first place with “Lovesick Women” on SBS’S “Inkigayo”! Second place was Park Jin Younger and Sunmi’s “When We Disco,” and third place went to Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.”

Watch the winner announcement and BLACKPINK’s efficiency beneath:

This week’s performers are XUM, Tune Ha Ye, Youha, GHOST9, cignature, WEi, Weeekly, EVERGLOW, DAWN, VERIVERY, fromis_9, Golden Youngster, The Boyz, Weki Meki, Stray Children, PENTAGON, WJSN CHOCOME, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, BLACKPINK, and NCT U.

Take a look at this week’s performances!

NCT U – “Make A Want (Birthday Tune)”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun – “Alien”

Stray Children – “Again Door”

Weki Meki – “Cool”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

WEi – “Twilight”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

cignature – “Arisong”

Golden Youngster – “Pump It Up”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (Secret Code)”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

DAWN – “DAWNDIDIDAWN” (feat. Jessi)

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

GHOST9 – “Consider Daybreak”

XUM – “DDALALA”

Youha – “ISLAND”

Tune Ha Yea – “Glad”