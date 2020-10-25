General News

Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 6th Win And Triple Crown For “Lovesick Women” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By SEVENTEEN, NCT U, And More

October 25, 2020
2 Min Read

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for successful first place and triple crown with “Lovesick Women” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was NCT U’s “Make A Want (Birthday Music),” and third place went to Park Jin Younger and Sunmi’s “When We Disco.”

Watch the winner announcement and BLACKPINK’s efficiency under:

This week’s performers are DKB, AleXa, Weeekly, cignature, Music Ha Ye, CRAVITY, Punch, WEi, LOONA, EVERGLOW, VERIVERY, Kassy, Golden Youngster, PENTAGON, Weki Meki, WJSN CHOCOME, B1A4, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, BLACKPINK, NCT U, and SEVENTEEN.

Try this week’s performances!

SEVENTEEN – “HOME;RUN”

NCT U – “Make A Want (Birthday Music)”

NCT U – “From Residence”

B1A4 – “Like a Film”

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun – “Alien”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

Weki Meki – “Cool”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

Golden Youngster – “Pump It Up”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

CRAVITY – “Ohh Ahh”

AleXa – “Revolution”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

WEi – “Twilight”

cignature – “Arisong”

DKB – “Work Arduous”

Punch – “I Miss U”

Kassy – “Are You Tremendous”

Music Ha Yea – “Joyful”

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.