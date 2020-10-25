Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 6th Win And Triple Crown For “Lovesick Women” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By SEVENTEEN, NCT U, And More

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for successful first place and triple crown with “Lovesick Women” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was NCT U’s “Make A Want (Birthday Music),” and third place went to Park Jin Younger and Sunmi’s “When We Disco.”

Watch the winner announcement and BLACKPINK’s efficiency under:

This week’s performers are DKB, AleXa, Weeekly, cignature, Music Ha Ye, CRAVITY, Punch, WEi, LOONA, EVERGLOW, VERIVERY, Kassy, Golden Youngster, PENTAGON, Weki Meki, WJSN CHOCOME, B1A4, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, BLACKPINK, NCT U, and SEVENTEEN.

Try this week’s performances!

SEVENTEEN – “HOME;RUN”

NCT U – “Make A Want (Birthday Music)”

NCT U – “From Residence”

B1A4 – “Like a Film”

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun – “Alien”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

Weki Meki – “Cool”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

Golden Youngster – “Pump It Up”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

CRAVITY – “Ohh Ahh”

AleXa – “Revolution”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

WEi – “Twilight”

cignature – “Arisong”

DKB – “Work Arduous”

Punch – “I Miss U”

Kassy – “Are You Tremendous”

Music Ha Yea – “Joyful”