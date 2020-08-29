General News

Watch: BLACKPINK Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of New “Ice Cream” MV With Selena Gomez

August 29, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of their newest music video!

On August 29, the group launched the official making-of movie for his or her music video for “Ice Cream,” their summery new collaboration with Selena Gomez. The clip options footage of the 4 BLACKPINK members and Selena Gomez filming their colourful new music video—and chatting with one another through video name on their respective units.

Along with visibly having a blast whereas filming, the BLACKPINK members speak about their new single and share which dance transfer they suppose is the “killing level” of their choreography.

Take a look at BLACKPINK’s full behind-the-scenes video with English subtitles beneath!

