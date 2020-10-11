Watch: BLACKPINK Takes Over “Ask Us Something” With Their Signature Charm And Energy In Fun Preview

Prepare—BLACKPINK is coming to JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

On October 10, the favored selection present aired a sneak peek of BLACKPINK’s upcoming visitor look on subsequent week’s episode. The clip begins with BLACKPINK commanding the “Ask Us Something” members’ consideration as they return to the present for the primary time in over three years.

The solid excitedly cheers because the BLACKPINK members take turns cutely introducing themselves, and Kang Ho Dong makes an attempt to mimic Jennie‘s aegyo whereas declaring, “I’m the Jennie of ‘Ask Us Something.’”

The “Ask Us Something” members then speak about BLACKPINK’s large reputation as “true world stars,” and Lee Soo Geun asks Lisa if she’s now extra well-known than Ong-Bak in Thailand, to which she humbly replies, “In no way.” Kim Younger Chul shares that he additionally needs to develop into an “worldwide comic,” however when he makes an attempt to converse with BLACKPINK in English, Jisoo jokingly interjects, “Hey! [Talk] slowly.”

The 4 BLACKPINK members go on to indicate off their varied abilities as they sing and dance to their newest title observe “Lovesick Ladies,” Jennie’s “SOLO,” and extra. In addition they show a fierce aggressive streak as they break up up into groups and go head-to-head in video games, playfully taunting one another as they face off in a music guessing sport.

BLACKPINK’s episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview beneath!

