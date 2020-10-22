Watch: BLACKPINK Talks About Disguises For Going Out In Public And More + Performs “Lovesick Ladies” On “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!”

BLACKPINK appeared as visitors on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!”

On October 20, BLACKPINK starred on the favored American late-night speak present “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” as the primary Okay-pop woman group to take action. By way of a dwell video chat, the group talked about their followers and their newest launch “THE ALBUM.”

Throughout the interview, Jimmy Kimmel talked concerning the group’s fame and whether or not it was tough for them to step exterior in public. Rosé and Jennie defined that so long as they had been well-covered and disguised, it wouldn’t be an issue going exterior. Jennie added, “It’s an enormous secret, however we do put on hats and hoodies to cowl up.”

Rosé defined that they selected the title BLACKPINK as a result of the 2 colours characterize the group the perfect. She talked about their tune “Fairly Savage” and shared, “We’re very girly, however on the identical time, we’re very savage too.” Moreover, when requested about her favourite English phrase, Jisoo picked, “It’s a pity.”

The members additionally talked about attending a faculty for arts and performances. Rosé commented that though she was initially excited to forgo common topics, she later thought it will have been good to have discovered these topics as properly. She added they needed to be taught many languages as an alternative equivalent to Korean, Japanese, English, and Chinese language.

On acting at Coachella, Jennie talked about how they loved watching Coachella performances after they had been trainees. Lisa talked about that she was additionally very excited to see Jaden Smith and was stunned to see his father Will Smith rap on stage. Lastly, Jennie talked about how excited the group was to listen to that they might be collaborating with Cardi B for his or her new album.

Watch the total interview under!

Additionally try their efficiency of “Lovesick Ladies” for the present: