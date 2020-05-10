Watch: BLACKPINK Teases Upcoming Comeback Track + Reveals Jennie Recently Injured Her Leg

BLACKPINK has shared an replace on their highly-anticipated June comeback!

Earlier this week, YG Leisure confirmed that BLACKPINK had completed recording their new album and was planning to make their return someday in June.

On Could 9, Jennie took to Instagram Reside to disclose that she and the opposite BLACKPINK members had gathered within the studio to arrange for his or her upcoming comeback. After greeting her followers, she turned to her bandmates and requested, “Why are we within the studio right now?” Rosé, whose voice could possibly be heard off-camera, excitedly replied, “For our music video assembly! That is information for our BLINKs!”

Jennie chimed in, “Sure, we’re within the studio practically each day today to arrange for our comeback.” She went on to playfully ask their followers, “You’re interested by our [music video], proper? We’re actually curious, too.”

Jisoo then gave followers a “sneak peek” of their upcoming comeback observe, saying, “I’ll clarify our track for this [comeback],” earlier than rising to her toes and expressing the track by means of an interpretive dance. She added on the finish, “After which Lisa dances one thing like this.” Jennie responded by laughing, “Actually? That sort of feeling? For my part… no, this isn’t simple. I can’t clarify it.”

Jisoo: I shall clarify this time’s (comeback) track

Jisoo: *dances*

Jennie: Actually? That feeling? For me…. it is kinda like… ah.. I am unable to clarify it Jisoo’s spoiler hmmm have to be a really very thrilling and excessive track hahaha ?@ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/4qY5nC8oXY — ×+ (◍•ᴗ•◍) (@poopheyy) Could 9, 2020

Jennie additionally revealed through the broadcast that she had lately suffered a leg harm. She defined, “Recently, throughout our break day, I used to be exercising lots. Jisoo warned me to not go overboard, however sooner or later, after ending Pilates, I felt prefer it wasn’t sufficient. I wished to sweat some extra. So I began working on a treadmill that I lately put in at dwelling.”

Switching to English, she laughed, “That is so silly that I don’t even know the way to clarify. So principally, I used to be working, and sure, I tripped myself. By myself ankle. And now my ligament is slightly harm.”

Returning to Korean, she continued, “So I feel I’ll be utilizing crutches and a forged for some time, however I held this stay broadcast to let you know that you just don’t want to fret. It’s been a couple of weeks, so I’m already a lot better, and it gained’t have an effect on the comeback in any respect. I’m nonetheless attending bodily remedy each day.” She jokingly added in English, “I’ve an occasion arising subsequent week, and if you happen to guys see me limp slightly bit, it might be nice if you happen to ignored it.”

We hope Jennie makes a full restoration quickly!

Within the meantime, what do you consider Jisoo’s comeback observe “spoiler”? Share your ideas with us beneath!