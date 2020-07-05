Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jennie And Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon Show Off Adorable Friendship

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon thrilled followers with a super-cute change on Instagram!

On July 4, Jennie took to Instagram Tales to disclose that she had frolicked with Kim Doyeon behind the scenes of MBC’s “Music Core,” the place each BLACKPINK and Weki Meki carried out their newest title tracks on Saturday.

Sharing an lovely photograph that the 2 associates had snapped backstage, Jennie added the caption, “Cute Doyeon, whom I bought to know at music exhibits.”

Jennie additionally shared a enjoyable video of Kim Doyeon passionately lip-syncing BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” that includes a cute cameo by Choi Yoojung.

.@BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares a video of Weki Meki’s Doyeon dancing to How You Like That on her IG story. pic.twitter.com/CrKrYCdE2j — TEAM BLΛƆKPIИK (@TeamBlackPink) July 4, 2020

Kim Doyeon responded by importing Jennie’s submit to her personal Instagram story and writing, “Jennie unnie, who’s even cuter.”

Watch BLACKPINK’s and Weki Meki’s performances on the most recent episode of “Music Core” under!

Watch Now