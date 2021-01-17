General News

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Launches Her Own YouTube Channel In Celebration Of Her Birthday

January 17, 2021
BLACKPINK’s Jennie has launched her personal YouTube channel!

On January 15, Jennie uploaded her first video on her new channel “Jennierubyjane Official.”

The clip opens up with Jennie saying, “Hey, it’s Jennie. I lastly received to open my YouTube channel. I used to be fascinated about what to do for my birthday, and I made a decision to share my day by day life and thrilling issues with you.”

She ready a canopy of Mandy Moore’s “When Will My Life Start?” from the Disney film “Tangled” and confirmed a glimpse of her life at residence.

Watch her first YouTube video beneath with English subtitles!

