Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Worries About Her Ankle Injury And Comeback Hairstyle In New Reality Show

BLACKPINK took followers behind the scenes of their each day lives within the first episode of their new actuality present!

On July 4, BLACKPINK launched the primary episode of their actuality present “24/365 with BLACKPINK” on their official YouTube channel. The collection follows the women of their on a regular basis lives, exhibiting how they spent their time main as much as their comeback with “How You Like That.”

The episode begins with Lisa, who receives a one-on-one dance lesson from Cheshir Ha. She additionally talks about her dance video to QUIN and 6LACK’s “Mushroom Chocolate” that led to her legs getting used as a viral meme.

The following a part of the present follows Jennie on her approach to a photograph shoot. She shares, “What I’m actually nervous about proper now’s my ankle.” The idol exhibits how she’s taped up her ankle after injuring it whereas figuring out, then explains that it’s her first time carrying heels shortly.

Jennie additionally reveals her largest concern forward of her comeback—her coiffure for her upcoming promotions. She feedback, “One thing I’ve considered is doing my hair from ‘As If It’s Your Final‘ however higher,” expressing her disappointment that she didn’t promote together with her coiffure from the music video.

She provides, “Or, I’ve considered this too. Once I was youthful, in center college, I bleached simply the within of my hair. I actually got here up with that myself.”

Nonetheless unable to determine, she requests that every of her stylists identify a coiffure they wish to see her attempt. Hilariously, however a lot to Jennie’s disappointment, all of them keep silent.

Later within the episode, Jisoo and Rosé tick off an merchandise on their bucket listing by trying to make their very own pottery.

Watch the complete episode of “24/365 with BLACKPINK” with English subtitles beneath!

Keep tuned for subsequent week’s episode that includes behind-the-scenes footage of BLACKPINK’s music video shoot, comeback press convention, and response to their very own music video!