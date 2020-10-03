Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Rosé Share Their Tips And Tricks In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Rosé will probably be friends on the subsequent episode of tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

As Jisoo and Rosé have each appeared on the “Do Re Mi Market” section earlier than, the forged welcomes them again like “household.” In the preview, MC Increase asks them if they’ve any suggestions and methods for the way to reach the missions.

Jisoo says, “I believe that ‘Wonderful Saturday’ is about getting the one-shot.” This refers to a prize wherein the successful forged member or visitor will get the display to themselves for a shot. “I’ve to make myself stand out, and cheat off folks round me who’re straightforward to idiot.” She is sitting subsequent to Nucksal and Kim Dong Hyun and jokes, “I believe I selected a great place to sit down as we speak.”

Rosé says, “I believe that if there are English lyrics, I’m good at getting them.” Rosé grew up overseas, in New Zealand and Australia. “I believe your angle modifications if you’re hungry.” One of many songs within the missions has plenty of English lyrics, and the forged jokes that she’s gotten all of the lyrics proper besides the English ones.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on October 10 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

BLACKPINK not too long ago launched their first studio album, “THE ALBUM,” which has swept iTunes charts all over the world. Try the music video for the title observe “Lovesick Women” right here!