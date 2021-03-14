Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Visits Rosé On Set Of “On The Floor” MV + Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Sends Gift In Behind-The-Scenes Video

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of her new solo debut music video!

After making her highly-anticipated solo debut together with her first single album “R” and its title observe “On The Floor,” Rosé has now launched a making-of movie for her probably record-breaking new music video.

The clip begins by exhibiting Rosé fortunately making ready to movie her gorgeous music video for “On The Floor.” After practising her wire-flying scene, Rosé turns to the digicam and exclaims, “That is enjoyable!” She later goes on to clarify the which means behind the scene, commenting, “It’s a scene the place I painting coming to a realization on this subject of roses: ‘That is the place I belong.’”

The video then strikes on to self-filmed footage of Jisoo exhibiting her help for Rosé by paying her a go to on set. As she watches Rosé put together for a take, Jisoo praises her bandmate’s magnificence by stating, “As befits a residing rose, there are quite a lot of flowers right here on the filming set.”

Jisoo additionally cracks up Rosé by repeatedly yelling out compliments in each Korean and English, declaring, “Stunning! Elegant and incredible and delightful! You’re lovely.”

Later, throughout her closing shoot for the music video, Rosé excitedly poses for images subsequent to a meals truck despatched by her good pal Girl’s Day’s Hyeri. She additionally factors out with amusing that Hyeri ready stickers that learn, “Park Rosé is coming, transfer out of the best way!”

Try Rosé’s full behind-the-scenes video with English subtitles beneath!

