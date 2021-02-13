Watch: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wows In Cinematic New Dance Video Entitled “The Film”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has blown followers away with an epic new dance video!

On February 12, Lisa took her “LILI’s FILM” collection to the following stage together with her newest video, entitled “LILI’s FILM [The Movie].” Not solely does the cinematic clip function the BLACKPINK member exhibiting off her well-known dance strikes to some fierce choreography by Cheshir Ha, however it additionally provides her an opportunity to place her appearing abilities on show as properly.

Lisa’s new dance movie, which was directed by Anthony King, is ready to Future Rogers’s “Tomboy,” and the American singer expressed her pleasure by leaving a touch upon YouTube. Shortly after Lisa posted the video, she wrote, “THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR USING MY SONG!!!!!!! THIS WAS AMAZING ILY.”

Take a look at Lisa’s charming new dance video under!