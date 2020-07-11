Watch: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wows With Mesmerizing New Dance Performance Video

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has revealed a brand new dance video!

On July 10, Lisa uploaded a dance efficiency video to “Metropolis Ladies” by Chris Brown and Younger Thug on her YouTube channel Lilifilm Official. The dance is choreographed by Cheshir Ha, who additionally dances within the video with Lisa alongside Vata and Yehwan Kim.

Lisa additionally took to her Instagram account to share pictures with choreographer Cheshir Ha and thank her for all her work.

The unique artist of “Metropolis Ladies” Chris Brown additionally uploaded a clip of Lisa’s dance video onto each his Instagram and story. He captioned his publish with a fireplace emoji and likewise tagged Lisa.

Watch Lisa’s dance efficiency video under!