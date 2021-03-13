Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé And Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Bring The Laughs In “Ask Us Something” Preview (Feat. Rosé’s Pet)

JTBC dropped the preview for BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri’s visitor look on “Ask Us Something”!

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, Hyeri exhibits off her impressions of Kang Ho Dong whereas Rosé exhibits off her English abilities and promotes her new solo monitor, “On the Floor” with a full efficiency full with backup dancers. Rosé additionally brings alongside her pet canine, Hank, the primary time that the present has welcomed a “canine switch scholar.”

Rosé and Hyeri additionally exhibit their appearing chops (albeit in a barely comedic sense) because the “Ask Us Something” solid and friends compete in a “Ok-drama” quiz. Rosé and Hyeri additionally get aggressive with the members in relation to dancing, culminating within the two giving a superbly synchronized efficiency of Girl’s Day’s “One thing.”

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on March 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

