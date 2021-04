BLACKPINK’s Rosé has returned with an emotional new music video!

On April 5 at midnight KST, Rosé launched her music video for “GONE,” the B-side from her first solo single album “R.”

In distinction to the daring, assured vitality of her title monitor “On The Floor,” “GONE” showcases Rosé’s sentimental facet as she sings of a misplaced love that brought on her ache.

Try Rosé’s new music video for “GONE” beneath!