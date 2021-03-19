Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Launches YouTube Channel + Talks About Her Childhood, Goals, And More In 1st Video

Rosé’s much-anticipated YouTube channel is right here!

On March 18, the BLACKPINK member shared an Interview Movie as the primary video on her channel.

The video consists of footage of Rosé over time, displaying clips of her as a baby, finishing up BLACKPINK actions, getting ready for her solo album, and extra.

By way of the interview, she opens up about varied features of her life together with her childhood, ideas on music, her desires, and her solo debut.

Watch the video with English subtitles under: