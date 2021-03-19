General News

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Launches YouTube Channel + Talks About Her Childhood, Goals, And More In 1st Video

March 19, 2021
1 Min Read

Rosé’s much-anticipated YouTube channel is right here!

On March 18, the BLACKPINK member shared an Interview Movie as the primary video on her channel.

The video consists of footage of Rosé over time, displaying clips of her as a baby, finishing up BLACKPINK actions, getting ready for her solo album, and extra.

By way of the interview, she opens up about varied features of her life together with her childhood, ideas on music, her desires, and her solo debut.

Watch the video with English subtitles under:

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.