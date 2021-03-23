Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Reveals Dazzling “On The Floor” Dance Performance Video

BLACKPINK’s Rosé unveiled a dance efficiency video for her solo monitor “On The Floor“!

Rosé made her solo debut on March 12 with the one album “R” and its title monitor “On The Floor.” Her new music has been a smash hit, with Rosé setting data for highest 1st-week album gross sales for a Okay-pop feminine soloist, most YouTube views inside the first 24 hours on a music video by a Okay-pop soloist, essentially the most streams achieved in 24 hours by a music formally launched by a Okay-pop soloist on Spotify, and extra.

On March 23, Rosé gifted followers with a take a look at the complete choreography for “On The Floor” by releasing a charming dance efficiency video!

Test it out under: