Rosé has made her long-awaited solo debut!

On March 12 at 2 p.m. KST, the BLACKPINK member launched her first solo single album “R” together with the music video for the title observe.

“On The Floor” was produced by Teddy and 24 in collaboration with producers Jorgen Odegard, ojivolta, and Jon Bellion. The music, with lyrics totally in English, is about realizing that what is basically essential is inside oneself.

Try the music video beneath: