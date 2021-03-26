General News

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Snags 2nd Solo Win With “On The Floor” On “M Countdown”

March 26, 2021
BLACKPINK’s Rosé has received her second-ever music present trophy as a soloist!

The March 25 episode of “M Countdown” was a back-to-school particular with replays of previous performances as a substitute of the standard stay broadcast.

On the finish of the present, it was introduced that Rosé’s solo debut observe “On The Floor” and Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin’” have been this week’s candidates for first place, and Rosé finally took the win!

Take a look at the clip of Rosé adorably expressing her gratitude as she accepts her win under:

Congratulations to Rosé!

