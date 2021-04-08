General News

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Snags 6th Win For “On The Floor” On “M Countdown”; Performances By ASTRO, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, And More

April 8, 2021
2 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has received her sixth music present trophy for her solo debut monitor “On The Floor”!

On the April 8 episode of the Mnet music present, the candidates for first place had been WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon’s “IYAH” and Rosé’s “On The Floor.” Rosé in the end took the win with a complete of seven,483 factors.

Congratulations to Rosé!

Watch the winner announcement under:

In the meantime, the performers on at this time’s present included Kang Seung Yoon, ASTRO, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, Kim Jae Hwan, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, OnlyOneOf, BAE173, LUNARSOLAR, D-CRUNCH, Kim Sejeong, PENTAGON, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Weeekly, PURPLE KISS, DRIPPIN, Ciipher, DKB, T1419, CHECKMATE, NTX, and Baek Ji Woong.

Try their performances under!

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon – “IYAH”

ASTRO – “All Good” and “ONE”

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi – Intro and “Spider”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I Wouldn’t Search for You”

UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk – “5K”

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

BAE173 – “Beloved You”

LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”

D-CRUNCH – “My Title”

Kim Sejeong – “Warning” (that includes lIlBOI)

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “FEEL LIKE”

Weeekly – “After College”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

Ciipher – “I Like You”

DKB – “All In”

T1419 – “EXIT”

CHECKMATE – “YOU”

NTX – “Kiss the World”

Baek Ji Woong – “Only for At present, Solely You”

