General News

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Takes 4th Win For “On The Floor” On “Music Core”; Performances By IU, Super Junior, WayV, And More

March 27, 2021
1 Min Read

On the March 27 episode of “Music Core,” IU’s “Movie star,” BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “On The Floor,” and Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love” had been candidates for first place. Rosé took house the win with 8,394 votes, making this her fourth win for “My Starry Love.”

This week’s performers embody IU, Soyeon, Super Junior, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jessi, Im Younger Woong, PENTAGON, WayV, Younger Ji, VERIVERY, BDC, MCND, Weeekly, GHOST9, DRIPPIN, and PURPLE KISS.

Try this week’s performances under!

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

GHOST9 – “Seoul”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

Younger Ji – “I’ll Deal with You”

MCND – “Not Over”

BDC – “Moon Rider”

Weeekly – “After Faculty”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

WayV – “Kick Again” (Korean Ver.)

Soyeon – “Interview”

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

Jessi – “What Kind of X”

Im Younger Woong – “My Starry Love”

Rosé – “On The Floor”

IU – “Coin” and “LILAC”

Super Junior – “Home Social gathering”

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.