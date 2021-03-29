Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Takes 5th Win For “On The Floor” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By IU, Jessi, PENTAGON, And More

Congratulations to BLACKPINK’s Rosé for successful first place with “On The Floor” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin,’” and third place went to Rosé’s “GONE.”

Watch the winner announcement beneath!

This week’s performers are GHOST9, DRIPPIN, Rosé, MIRAE, VERIVERY, BDC, Soyeon, Ciipher, IU, iKON, MCND, WOODZ, WEi, Weeekly, Jessi, PURPLE KISS, and PENTAGON.

Take a look at this week’s performances beneath!

BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “On the Floor”

IU – “Coin”

IU – “LILAC”

Jessi – “What Kind of X”

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “Really feel Like”

iKON – “Why Why Why”

WEi – “All Or Nothing” (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)

BDC – “Moon Rider”

MCND – “Not Over”

Weeekly – “After College”

T-ara’s Soyeon – “Interview”

Ciipher – “I Like You”

GHOST9 – “SEOUL”

MIRAE – “KILLA”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”