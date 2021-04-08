Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Takes You Behind The Scenes Of “GONE” MV

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared new behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of her newest music video!

On April 8 KST, Rosé launched the making-of movie for the music video for her solo B-side “GONE,” giving followers a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of the shoot.

Within the clip, Rosé mentions that she already had “GONE” recorded for a few 12 months and a half, including, “The second that I first heard the music, I fell in love. It’s a music that I’ve actually, actually beloved ever since.”

Watch the complete behind-the-scenes video with English subtitles beneath!