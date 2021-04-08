General News

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Takes You Behind The Scenes Of “GONE” MV

April 8, 2021
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared new behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of her newest music video!

On April 8 KST, Rosé launched the making-of movie for the music video for her solo B-side “GONE,” giving followers a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of the shoot.

Within the clip, Rosé mentions that she already had “GONE” recorded for a few 12 months and a half, including, “The second that I first heard the music, I fell in love. It’s a music that I’ve actually, actually beloved ever since.”

Watch the complete behind-the-scenes video with English subtitles beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.