Watch: Block B’s P.O And Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Invite Zico And Minah On “Wonderful Saturday” In Preview

Subsequent week’s episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will characteristic some particular buddies as friends!

All through the tvN selection present’s run, the mounted solid members typically invite their buddies as friends. Earlier “buddy” friends have included Lee Si Eon (Park Na Rae’s buddy), BLACKPINK’s Rosé (Hyeri’s buddy), and most just lately Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk and Eunhyuk (Growth’s buddy).

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, Zico and Minah present as much as help their groupmates P.O and Hyeri. Minah is uncertain of her solutions at first, however Zico backs her up by saying confidently, “That’s the appropriate reply. That’s how rap components are.” Ultimately, it seems that the songs chosen for the missions are songs that Zico and Minah already know by coronary heart.

The solid members are delighted on the considered attending to go house early, throwing the manufacturing employees right into a panic. After a hurried assembly, they provide you with an answer that has your complete solid complaining and Park Na Rae jokingly threatening to sue.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on Might 16 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the preview beneath!