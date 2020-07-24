Watch: Block B’s P.O Joins IU And Yeo Jin Goo’s “Lodge Del Luna” Reunion In “Home On Wheels” Preview

A brand new solid member is becoming a member of the “Lodge Del Luna” reunion on “Home on Wheels”!

The tvN present “Home on Wheels” contains solid members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Gained, and Yeo Jin Goo touring round Korea in a transportable dwelling and bringing alongside people who find themselves particular to them, reminiscent of buddies or household. In the July 23 episode, IU joined the solid for a paragliding journey and extra.

In the preview on the finish of the present, Block B’s P.O seems to participate within the enjoyable! In the hit 2019 drama “Lodge Del Luna,” P.O performed the receptionist of the ghost lodge that IU’s character owned and Yeo Jin Goo’s character managed.

In the teaser, P.O runs towards IU and Yeo Jin Goo on the campsite yelling, “Boss! Supervisor!” As they sit throughout from one another, he says, “I really feel like I’m in a dream. It’s so unusual that I’m seeing you in entrance of me.”

Sung Dong Il feedback, “I really feel like my son’s buddies have come over for a playdate, so I’m pleased simply watching them.”

The 5 of them get pleasure from a meal collectively by a river, and IU feedback, “That is probably the most scrumptious ginseng hen soup I’ve ever had.”

Watch the preview beneath!

The following episode of “Home on Wheels” airs on July 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the trio in “Lodge Del Luna” beneath!

