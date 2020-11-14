Watch: BoA And Ladies’ Generation’s Sunny Make A Savage Pair Of BFFs In Preview For “On And Off”

tvN’s actuality present “On and Off” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode that includes BoA and Ladies’ Generation’s Sunny!

The newly launched preview begins with Sunny revealing a glimpse of her on a regular basis life at house. In the clip, the idol lounges comfortably as she watches TV on her personal, musing to herself that she will’t perceive a overseas language being spoken on display screen.

The teaser goes on to point out Sunny welcoming her shut buddy and SM Leisure labelmate BoA into her house. BoA confidently declares, “I believe we’re the be-all and end-all with regards to BFFs,” to which Sunny replies, “Are we?”

BoA then reveals simply how a lot she is aware of about Sunny by savagely declaring the modifications she’s made to her house with a purpose to put together for her “On and Off” shoot. BoA laughs, “You didn’t have this sort of plant right here earlier than,” and whereas consuming out of a elaborate ceramic dish, she asks, “Did you have got this sort of bowl?”

All of it will get to be an excessive amount of for Sunny, who ultimately explodes by yelling, “Unnie!” earlier than frantically shushing BoA. Later, whereas downing a cup of wine, Sunny sighs, “This was a bust.” Each associates then crack up when BoA asks, “You’re regretting it, proper?” and Sunny instantly replies, “Sure.”

Lastly, Sunny urges BoA to avoid her cooking whereas insisting, “Unnie, don’t do something. Simply belief me. Go stand over there already.” BoA then tries a spoonful of Sunny’s stew earlier than gasping in shock on the style.

Sunny and BoA’s episode of “On and Off” will air on November 21 at 10:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the preview beneath!

