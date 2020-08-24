Watch: BoA Shares Sweet Message To Fans On Her 20th Debut Anniversary

BoA is celebrating her 20th yr since debut!

On August 24, BoA took to her Instagram account to share a message of gratitude to her followers.

The submit reads as follows:

Hello~ It’s BoA, who has turned 20 years previous as a singer~ It looks like it was simply yesterday once I began [my career] as a result of I appreciated to sing and dance.. Now it’s already my 20th debut anniversary.. Time goes by so quick.. In some methods.. it appears like I’ve simply grow to be an grownup as an artist. Now it actually feels like my life as artist BoA is quite a bit longer than my life because the particular person Kwon BoA. After I was younger, the whole lot simply appeared fascinating and enjoyable to me. Generally, I’d even take into consideration how lengthy this happiness would final, however as a result of I like music, as a result of I like performing, and since I’m grateful for my followers.. Whereas I’ve been dashing onward with gratitude, 20 years have already handed.. If I mirror on my previous, I really feel like I haven’t been in a position to be constant.. however my followers have all the time constantly waited for me, supported me, and believed in me.. I’ve been considering quite a bit that I ought to do higher sooner or later~ (Are we lovers or one thing? Haha) New issues await us sooner or later! Please assist and imagine in me like all the time till the day I can sing onstage! To my particular Leaping BoA [BoA’s fandom name] who’ve been with me for 20 years! Thanks, and I like you! P.S. At all times put on a masks, and watch out of COVID-19.. Let’s meet once more in good well being!

A video tribute highlighting BoA’s musical journey all through the years was additionally uploaded to her official YouTube channel. Watch the complete clip beneath!

BoA shared a number of phrases to her followers in one other video as nicely, thanking them for supporting her throughout the 20 years. Take a look at her message with English subtitles right here!

To have fun, BoA shall be holding a particular V LIVE occasion on August 25 at 8:25 p.m. KST.

Pleased anniversary to BoA!

