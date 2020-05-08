General News

Watch: BOL4 And EXO’s Baekhyun Sing Of Sweet Love In MV For Duet Track “Leo”

May 8, 2020
BOL4 and Baekhyun have united for a candy collaboration!

On Might 7 at 6 p.m. KST, BOL4 launched “Leo” as a pre-release monitor for her upcoming album.

That includes EXO’s Baekhyun, “Leo” was written by BOL4’s Ahn Ji Younger with Vanilla Man and creates a singular vibe with jazz piano and a string ensemble. The lyrics inform a heart-fluttering story of being completely happy even simply to see somebody you’re keen on.

Try the nice and cozy music video under:

