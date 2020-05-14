Watch: BOL4 Puts Her Own Spin On Red Velvet’s “Psycho” On “Radio Star”

BOL4 wowed the hosts of “Radio Star” with a canopy of Red Velvet’s newest hit!

On the Could 13 episode of the MBC discuss present, BOL4’s Ahn Ji Younger appeared as a visitor alongside Lee Guk Joo, Oh My Woman’s Hyojung, and Lee Se Dol. (The singer is at present selling as a one-person act below the identify BOL4 following Woo Ji Yoon’s departure from the group.)

For her musical efficiency, BOL4 selected to cowl Red Velvet’s “Psycho,” and Kim Gura remarked, “However for this music, you must dance.” BOL4 replied with a smile, “That’s why I rearranged the music and ready an acoustic model.”

After listening to her rendition of the music, MC Ahn Younger Mi commented, “[Her cover] has a completely completely different vibe [from the original song],” with Kim Gura chiming in, “That was nice. She’s actually good.”

Take a look at the clip of BOL4’s cowl of “Psycho” beneath!

The total episode of “Radio Star” will quickly be out there with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, you possibly can compensate for final week’s episode right here:

Watch Now