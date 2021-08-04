Watch Boomika Film On Big name Vijay TV & Netflix | Aishwarya Rajesh

Boomika Film On Vijay TV (2021): It’s the most recent ecological mystery drama written and directed via Rathindran R Prasad. With the continuing covid pandemic state of affairs, the flicks are choosing direct OTT unlock, Aishwarya Rajesh’s twenty fifth movie Boomika additionally skips the theatrical unlock. The movie shall be direct unlock on Big name Vijay TV on August 22, at 03 pm. Adopted via a Netflix premiere at the similar evening.

Boomika film is touted to be ecological mystery drama that might put across the woodland and biodiversity of lifestyles and atmosphere destroyed via guy results. Aishwarya performs a key position within the film, in conjunction with sub casts. It’s the twenty fifth movie for Aishwarya Rajesh that shall be premiered on Vijay TV on August 22 at 03:00 pm and the virtual streaming rights for the movie are bought via Netflix. She could also be noticed in a protagonist position for Sony LIV’s Thittam Irandu aka Plan B film, which won a vital certain reaction. Netflix shall be premiere Boomika film on August 22. Flow your favourite films and sequence on Netflix, worth begins from 199 per 30 days.

Film: Boomika

Style: Ecological Drama

Forged: Aishwarya Rajesh

Director: Rathindran R Prasad

Streaming Channel: Vijay TV

To be had: Netflix

Unlock Date: August 22, 2021

Language: Tamil

