Watch Borat and Daughter Visit Anti-Abortion Clinic in New Clip

We’re solely days away from the second coming of Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, and Selection has an unique clip of considered one of his many misadventures.

From producer and star Sacha Baron Cohen and distributor Amazon Prime Video, the sequel to Cohen’s hit 2006 mockumentary returns once more to the USA to probe cultural divides — this time, along with his teen daughter (reportedly performed by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova) in tow.

On a pit cease in the Carolinas, Borat and his offspring indulge in cupcakes from an area bakery — adorned with ornamental infants, as if meant to rejoice a child bathe. When the teenager by chance swallows the decoration, she and her father rush to an area girls’s well being clinic.

“I’ve a child inside me, and I wish to take it out of me,” Miss Sagdiyev tells Pastor Jonathan Vibrant of the Disaster Being pregnant Middle. Borat, who fed his daughter the cupcake, informs the physician he feels dangerous, “as I used to be the one who put the infant in her.”

A clumsy trade ensues. The movie is ready to hit Prime Video on October 23, with its gloriously lengthy title, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Supply of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Profit As soon as Superb Nation of Kazakhstan.”

Cohen mentioned the brand new venture at size in a latest interview with the New York Occasions, explaining why it was related to resurrect Borat almost 15 years after the unique.

“In 2005, you wanted a personality like Borat who was misogynist, racist, anti-Semitic to get folks to disclose their internal prejudices. Now these internal prejudices are overt. Racists are happy with being racists,” Cohen mentioned, singling out Donald Trump as “an overt racist, an overt fascist.” “My purpose right here was to not expose racism and anti-Semitism. The purpose is to make folks chuckle, however we reveal the damaging slide to authoritarianism.”