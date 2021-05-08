Watch: Boy Group SHAX (From “Imitation”) Drops Official Music Video And Dance Practice Video For “MALO”

SHAX has unveiled their official music video and dance practice video for their song “MALO”!

SHAX is a fictional idol group in the new KBS drama “Imitation,” which is based on a popular webtoon and tells the stories of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. SHAX is made up of Kwon Ryoc (U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young), Do Jin (Yuri), Lee Hyun (SF9’s Hwiyoung), Jae Woo (Ahn Jung Hoon), and Hyuk (ATEEZ’s Jongho). SF9’s Chani plays former member Eun Jo.

The official music video for “MALO” features scenes from the drama, which made its premiere on May 7.

Despite the actors being idols from different groups and agencies, the members have great synergy and chemistry as members of SHAX. The members have to focus not only on filming and rehearsing their scenes in the drama but also met up to practice their group’s dance numbers between filming. This particular dance practice video features five members, including Chani but not including Lee Jun Young.

Check out the dance practice video below!

“Imitation” will be available on Viki. Check out a trailer below!

