Watch: Brave Girls Achieves 4th Win For “Rollin’” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Rosé, Super Junior, ATEEZ, And More

March 18, 2021
Brave Girls took house a fourth trophy for “Rollin’”!

On March 18, the songs nominated for first place on “M Countdown” had been BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “On The Floor” and Brave Girls’ “Rollin’.” Brave Girls grabbed the win with a complete rating of 6,347 to Rosé’s 5,448.

Take a look at their efficiency and win beneath!

Performers on this week’s lineup additionally included Rosé, Super Junior, ATEEZ, PENTAGON, ONF, WayV, Jessi, BDC, DRIPPIN, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Weeekly, VERIVERY, WEi, MCND, MIRAE, Ciipher, PURPLE KISS, GHOST9, and Lim Younger Woong. Contestants from the Mnet competitors present “Kingdom” additionally staged a particular efficiency.

Watch their performances right here!

GHOST9 – “SEOUL”

BDC – “MOON RIDER”

Ciipher – “I Like You”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

MIRAE – “KILLA”

WEi – “All Or Nothing (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)”

Weeekly – “After Faculty”

MCND – “Not Over”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

WayV – “Kick Again”

WOODZ – “FEEL LIKE”

ATEEZ – “Fireworks (I’m The One)”

ONF – “Stunning Stunning”

Lim Younger Woong – “My Starry Love”

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

Jessi – “What Sort of X”

Rosé – “Gone”

Rosé – “On The Floor”

Super Junior – “Burn The Flooring”

Super Junior – “Home Social gathering”

Congratulations to Brave Girls!

