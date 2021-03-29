Watch: Brave Girls Makes Their Long-Awaited Appearance On “Working Man” In Next Week’s Preview

Brave Girls will lastly make their long-awaited look on SBS’s “Working Man” subsequent week!

The preview for subsequent week’s episode begins with Yang Se Chan getting out of his automobile and getting swarmed by reporters, paparazzi, and other people screaming his title. The idea of the intro is that the “Working Man” solid members get the “idol remedy,” together with posing for pictures in entrance of their automobile and Jun So Min getting flustered by tough interview questions.

The “Working Man” idol remedy is interrupted by the doorway of the true idols, Brave Girls, who carry out their viral hit track “Rollin’”. The members share that this was the No. 1 present they’d wished to seem on for a very long time, so the “Working Man” solid and crew put together all types of utmost selection challenges for them.

This episode will air on April 4. Take a look at the preview beneath!

