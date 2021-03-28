Watch: Brave Girls Puts On A Show For Their Military Fans In “Ask Us Something” Preview

Brave Girls is showing in subsequent week’s episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

In the preview, Brave Girls arrive within the classroom to the sound of their viral hit “Rollin’”, which has skilled a jaw-dropping chart resurgence over the previous few weeks, occurring to attain the group’s first music present wins and an ideal all-kill.

Though only recently within the highlight, Brave Girls has been selling for a very long time, which means that the lady group members get the possibility to make the “Ask Us Something” solid squirm with their tales from once they have been much less well-known. (It’s a long-running joke on the present for fashionable stars to joke concerning the solid members forgetting about their first assembly earlier than they turned stars.)

Brave Girls additionally talks concerning the movie-like story of how they have been on the purpose of disbanding and on the lookout for different work when “Rollin”” went viral. After exhibiting off a few of their distinctive skills, the lady group places on an impromptu live performance for members of the army, who tune in by way of video name. Brave Girls is a well-liked performer at army occasions and festivals and the lady group have attributed a big a part of their success to their followers within the army.

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on April 3 at 9 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

