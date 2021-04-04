Watch: Brave Girls Reveals Fun Glimpse Inside Their Dorm And Everyday Lives In “The Supervisor” Preview

Prepare for a sneak peek inside Brave Girls’ on a regular basis lives on the following episode of “The Supervisor”!

On April 3, the favored MBC actuality present aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which is able to function Brave Girls and their supervisor as friends.

The clip begins out with a short glimpse of the Brave Girls members of their dorm, the place all 4 of them crowd into their lavatory to clean up and prepare for the day forward. Their supervisor goes on to disclose, “[The Brave Girls members] are literally actually humorous off-camera.”

Proving his level, the 4 idols stay playful and stuffed with power all through their day—whether or not they’re within the automobile on their solution to work or hanging out backstage at a music present.

Later, the group meets up with trot famous person Im Younger Woong, who declares that he’s been an enormous fan of theirs since a very long time in the past. The “Mr. Trot” winner then will get up on the desk in his dressing room and makes the Brave Girls members crack up by flawlessly dancing the choreography to their smash hit “Rollin.’”

The clip ends with a glimpse of comic Yoo Min Sang’s visitor look on the present, which is able to function a particular go to from Soyou.

The subsequent episode of “The Supervisor” will air on April 10 at 11:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview under! (The preview begins at 0:27 within the video.)

Make amends for the newest episodes of “The Supervisor” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now